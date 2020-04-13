Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHave you got a battery lawn mower? how's it going?


2169 posts

Uber Geek


#269893 13-Apr-2020 11:33
Send private message

Looking at getting a new mower for a fairly large section. I'm considering the possibility of a battery mower.

I'd like to hear about your experience with battery powered mowers.
What are the drawbacks you have come across, what's your runtime like, etc.




Location: Dunedin

 

Create new topic
825 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2460416 13-Apr-2020 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Have a Ryobi 36V 46cm one.

 

Love it so far. Uses about 1/2 the battery (5Ah) to do my place.

 

Usually about 6 catchers worth.

 

Only drawback is the stupid catchers these days being fabric!

 

I see the latest ones have a plastic top.

 

I modified mine with riveted alloy strips on the bottom, front to back, to stop the stupid thing sagging.

 

Far better now.

 

It's quicker, quieter, cleaner. 

 

Don't regret it so far.

 

I donated my old 4 Stroke to a transferee at the SO's work, whose rental has a lawn and no mower.

 

He and his SO were so grateful, and couldn't believe I wanted nothing for it!

 

It was worth it to see their smile.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.