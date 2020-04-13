Have a Ryobi 36V 46cm one.

Love it so far. Uses about 1/2 the battery (5Ah) to do my place.

Usually about 6 catchers worth.

Only drawback is the stupid catchers these days being fabric!

I see the latest ones have a plastic top.

I modified mine with riveted alloy strips on the bottom, front to back, to stop the stupid thing sagging.

Far better now.

It's quicker, quieter, cleaner.

Don't regret it so far.

I donated my old 4 Stroke to a transferee at the SO's work, whose rental has a lawn and no mower.

He and his SO were so grateful, and couldn't believe I wanted nothing for it!

It was worth it to see their smile.