I'd like to hear about your experience with battery powered mowers.
What are the drawbacks you have come across, what's your runtime like, etc.
Have a Ryobi 36V 46cm one.
Love it so far. Uses about 1/2 the battery (5Ah) to do my place.
Usually about 6 catchers worth.
Only drawback is the stupid catchers these days being fabric!
I see the latest ones have a plastic top.
I modified mine with riveted alloy strips on the bottom, front to back, to stop the stupid thing sagging.
Far better now.
It's quicker, quieter, cleaner.
Don't regret it so far.
I donated my old 4 Stroke to a transferee at the SO's work, whose rental has a lawn and no mower.
He and his SO were so grateful, and couldn't believe I wanted nothing for it!
It was worth it to see their smile.