Is there any reason why I cannot permanently remove the knackered batteries from my beard trimmer? I could solder a couple of new batteries in, but I wonder why waste good batteries if I can use it mains powered. My electronics knowledge is fairly basic.

Circuit supplied at 5.3 VDC from mains powerbrick. The batteries I believe are 2 off 1.2 V NiMH in series, the model details are not visible until the batteries are removed. But as can be seen in the photo, the batteries are connected in parallel to the power circuit to the DC motor.

I use it mains powered, but it needs to sit on the mains for about 30 mins before the batteries stop sucking all the power in an attempt to charge. During this time it is unusable as the motor stalls - which is not fun when it grabs and pulls a couple of hairs! Ouch.