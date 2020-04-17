Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Remove battery from beard trimmer?


#269963 17-Apr-2020 12:06
Is there any reason why I cannot permanently remove the knackered batteries from my beard trimmer? I could solder a couple of new batteries in, but I wonder why waste good batteries if I can use it mains powered. My electronics knowledge is fairly basic.

 

Circuit supplied at 5.3 VDC from mains powerbrick. The batteries I believe are 2 off 1.2 V NiMH in series, the model details are not visible until the batteries are removed. But as can be seen in the photo, the batteries are connected in parallel to the power circuit to the DC motor.

 

I use it mains powered, but it needs to sit on the mains for about 30 mins before the batteries stop sucking all the power in an attempt to charge. During this time it is unusable as the motor stalls - which is not fun when it grabs and pulls a couple of hairs! Ouch.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

  #2464103 17-Apr-2020 12:31
If the batteries need to charge , then it probably isn’t mains powered , and even if it was by removing them I’d say there would be no power going to the motor , looking at the circuit.

Just looked at the second pic again, if you plug in the power pack with the batteries left as in pic 2 , if it works / doesn’t you have your answer.

  #2464107 17-Apr-2020 12:36
If you cut the battery wire in the middle, you can then test to see if the trimmer works or not.  If not, you can join the wire again.




  #2464116 17-Apr-2020 12:47
He doesn’t have to do that. Look at pic 2 there is no return, therefore they cant charge .

  #2464142 17-Apr-2020 13:24
At least one of us has our eyes open :)




  #2464147 17-Apr-2020 13:36
😷😷

