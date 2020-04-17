Hiya,

I've looked at this too long and think I've confused myself :-)

Could someone tell me if my maths/logic looks sound for the differences when swapping a PWM with an MPPT charge controller ?

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vSadIC_ImX78WUM7BS_7LzmtPAu2h9ZPAqGtcxVE6k0eHmgMYi_wQXyvxQgMdMpOIMIAaCsKX-gmF_M/pubhtml

The numbers are all based on "perfect conditions I would guess) I know I should get better but what I worked out looks to good.

Reason I'm swapping : a cottage I own came with a solar setup and I impulse bought the MPPT controller as it was cheap and I had vouchers :-) Plus now the tenant is out, I get to tidy up a god aweful mess the previous owner "designed".