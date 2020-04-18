Have got an old Topliss mixer in our shower, it's been leaking a little bit as long as we've been in the house, but just recently has got a lot worse - pics below of the mixer, and a few short videos here showing the leak.

As you can see in the second video, there is a lot of play in that main 'shaft', and when it's pulled out as far as it can go, the leak is not nearly as bad.

Normally I'd just rip into it and see what's going on, but right at the moment I'm not so keen to do that in case I stuff it entirely, as replacement bits probably won't be as quick to get hold of as they normally would be.

Anyone familiar with these and has any suggestions? Thanks.