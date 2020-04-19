During level 3 I bought a Black & Decker 900w mains Line Trimmer GL933 for my own very small Fescue & dirt lawn (hopefully soon to be relaid). Then level 4 came along and I've ended up doing my front neighbours lawn and berm for which she usually has a lawn mower man do. Anyway her lawn is mostly Couch with Tall Fescue thrown in. The berm especially is Couch with about an 1" thick matt of it.

I've done her lawns twice. I suppose overall she has about 100 metres of edges & obstacles. The first time it was a bit of a jungle cause her mower man had not come around and it was a bit tough going for my little electric Flymo Chevron 34VC mower. Had to mow twice at different heights. So come round 2 a fortnight later one mow did the trick. However doing the edges was a different story. It took me 1½ reels = 15mtrs of the trimmer line the first time and ran out near the finish on round 2 mow. Both times I tried the 'so called HDL line' and again that just chewed through.

B&D spool 2mm green 10M = $12

B&D lengths HDL blue = $11 (pk10)

This is going to end up like printer ink cartridges.

So my question is: If I keep the empty 2mm spools can I reload them with generic 2mm trimmer line; PowerFit or Oregon from Bunnings or Tuff Cut from SuperCheap Auto, even Warehouse sells KiwiGarden trimmer line ❓