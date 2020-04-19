Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270011 19-Apr-2020 16:13
During level 3 I bought a Black & Decker 900w mains Line Trimmer GL933 for my own very small Fescue & dirt lawn (hopefully soon to be relaid). Then level 4 came along and I've ended up doing my front neighbours lawn and berm for which she usually has a lawn mower man do. Anyway her lawn is mostly Couch with Tall Fescue thrown in. The berm especially is Couch with about an 1" thick matt of it.

 

I've done her lawns twice. I suppose overall she has about 100 metres of edges & obstacles. The first time it was a bit of a jungle cause her mower man had not come around and it was a bit tough going for my little electric Flymo Chevron 34VC mower. Had to mow twice at different heights. So come round 2 a fortnight later one mow did the trick. However doing the edges was a different story. It took me 1½ reels = 15mtrs of the trimmer line the first time and ran out near the finish on round 2 mow. Both times I tried the 'so called HDL line' and again that just chewed through.

 

B&D spool 2mm green 10M = $12
B&D lengths HDL blue = $11 (pk10)

 

This is going to end up like printer ink cartridges.

 

So my question is: If I keep the empty 2mm spools can I reload them with generic 2mm trimmer line; PowerFit or Oregon from Bunnings or Tuff Cut from SuperCheap Auto, even Warehouse sells KiwiGarden trimmer line ❓




  #2465485 19-Apr-2020 16:18
Pick up one of these and then reload it with cheap generic line which works just as well. It'll pay for itself very quickly. I usually just get line from the local Coin Save/$2 shop, and it works just as well as the branded stuff from hardware stores.

  #2465498 19-Apr-2020 16:38
Similar to the Juey, the Alex Brushcutter head is a more industrial strength head. They sell line too. Together they work well - I go through probably one of the thicker 30cm lines or two of the thinner 30cm lines every second lawn cut. The line isn't as good as I'd hoped, so I'll try line from M10 before I order more line from there.

 
 
 
 


  #2465499 19-Apr-2020 16:38
Gurezaemon:

 

Pick up one of these and then reload it with cheap generic line which works just as well. It'll pay for itself very quickly. I usually just get line from the local Coin Save/$2 shop, and it works just as well as the branded stuff from hardware stores.

 

 

i did that on my old electric black and decker line trimmer, i just brought a 50m reel of line and cut it down to the right length for the diameter of my line trimmer and kept it in the little jewy refill tube and cable tied it to the shaft of the line trimmer so i always had some with it.

 

 

 

How fast you go through line depends on how you cut with the line trimmer.

 

i brought an edger attachment for mine which does the bulk of the heavy work and i just tidy it up with the line trimmer

