Decided today was a good day to wash the house.

Was up a ladder with a sponge, when I got a fairly hefty electric shock off a piece of roofing steel. Obviously worrying from a safety perspective.

Went back with a multi-meter and measured 236v AC between a nail in the area, and the lawn...

It was raining at the time, and I had already done one lap of the house cleaning out gutters, and was roughly half way around the house the second time with a sponge, so had been blasting water everywhere for most of the day.

Fault has since gone away (down to 7v Ac between nail and lawn).

No breakers tripped. House only has an RCD on the bathroom circuit, and that was not tripped.

Not really sure what to do. Is there any point in calling in a sparky when I can't replicate the fault? Anything they could do to diagnoise.

It may have just been that I got something wet I shouldn't have, and it dried out, but having random bits of the house live isn't a sustainable solution given I have a toddler...