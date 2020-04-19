Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Electrocuted by roof.


#270012 19-Apr-2020 17:18
Decided today was a good day to wash the house.

 

Was up a ladder with a sponge, when I got a fairly hefty electric shock off a piece of roofing steel. Obviously worrying from a safety perspective.

 

Went back with a multi-meter and measured 236v AC between a nail in the area, and the lawn...

 

It was raining at the time, and I had already done one lap of the house cleaning out gutters, and was roughly half way around the house the second time with a sponge, so had been blasting water everywhere for most of the day.

 

Fault has since gone away (down to 7v Ac between nail and lawn).

 

No breakers tripped. House only has an RCD on the bathroom circuit, and that was not tripped.

 

Not really sure what to do. Is there any point in calling in a sparky when I can't replicate the fault? Anything they could do to diagnoise.

 

It may have just been that I got something wet I shouldn't have, and it dried out, but having random bits of the house live isn't a sustainable solution given I have a toddler...

 

 

 

 

  #2465513 19-Apr-2020 17:22
I'd be concerned that when it rains or the next storm hits that something catches fire. Seems worthwhile to get an electrician in.

  #2465515 19-Apr-2020 17:23
Call an Electrician.



If you show them the part that shocked you, they should be able to trace it back to what the source is.

 
 
 
 




  #2465526 19-Apr-2020 17:37
Andib: Call an Electrician.



If you show them the part that shocked you, they should be able to trace it back to what the source is.

 

Even if the voltage is no longer present?

  #2465584 19-Apr-2020 17:51
Scott3:

 

Andib: Call an Electrician.



If you show them the part that shocked you, they should be able to trace it back to what the source is.

 

Even if the voltage is no longer present?

 

 

Your roof should never come live no matter what you've wetted down

 

Call an electrician 

  #2465591 19-Apr-2020 18:01
Interesting read, This has happened before as suggested get a competent Electrician 

 

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:S1rkITXoB9oJ:https://www.electricalforum.co.nz/index.php%3Faction%3Dmore_details%26id%3D1439535412+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=nz

 

 

  #2465594 19-Apr-2020 18:14
A competent electrician is just one that is qualified :)

 

You definitely want to talk to one confident in fault finding, not just your average house/commercial basher. One that advertises servicing and maintenance. 

