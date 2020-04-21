Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Water Filter Setup


3045 posts

Uber Geek


#270064 21-Apr-2020 18:15
We are having a whole house water filter system installed in our new house build.

 

Unfortunately because of the Level 3 lockdown it's problematic to meet them onsite before they start the pre-pipe so have to sort it all by email and phone.

 

We're wanting to have the outdoor taps and toilets unfiltered, and everything else filtered. Is the below diagram the best way to configure this? I just wanted to get some feedback that it looks correct and self explanatory before I said it to the plumber.

 

It's one of those this that is easy face to face, but hard to describe over the phone or in writing.

 

Click to enlarge:

 

Click to see full size

 

Thanks




15831 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2467287 21-Apr-2020 18:58
Looks fine to me

