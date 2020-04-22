We are in the planning stage for a 4 bedroom house on approx 8000 sqm section and need to get a septic system fitted. We want to be as sustainable as possible so definitely don't want a powered system, and ideally want to our grey water as we are collecting rainwater. We have been directed towards Natural Flow Systems who have a wormerator setup for the black waste and a 2 tank system for the greywater than we can tap into as needed.
Wondered if anyone out there has used this company and can give us some feedback before we sign on the dotted line?