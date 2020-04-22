Just check your council requirements. Our council requires resource consent with engineers report, monitoring, certification, and ongoing review. And Building consent.

Engineer or council approved person will assess flows and ensure that the system, including treatment system/tanks and disposal area, bed or drip line field is sized correctly. Taking into account your water supply, peak occupancy of dwelling, soil conditions and situation of the disposal area. If you have restricted water supply you may need water reduction, lower water use taps, shower, front load washing machine, etc. And therefore lower flows and smaller system.

Site layout is import to fit the system in. Offsets from wells including neighbouring, other wastewater systems, buildings, boundaries, streams or wet lands, unsuitable slopes, gullies.

The secondary treatment wormerator can work well for normal use, follow instruction is away for extended time. They don't work well in holiday homes, with high peak usage and then no inflow for months at a time. With any on site system take care with fats and oils and cleaning and personal hygiene products.

Grey water is needs to be treated and disposed of to ground, covered by the same standard.

An on-site wastewater treatment system must meet performance requirements for construction and operation of the Building Code. If the system is designed to AS/NZS 1547:2012 On-site domestic-wastewater management, the requirements of the Code will be met.

As noted above, the Building Code requires that if a sewer is available the drainage system must be connected to it – but the local authority can provide a waiver allowing on-site wastewater treatment to be installed. Local authorities or regional councils may have additional bylaws controlling the installation of on-site wastewater treatment systems. The local authority should be contacted before you begin to design a system.

The sanitary plumbing connected to an on-site wastewater treatment system within the house must comply with the requirements of NZBC clause G13 Foul water.

Septic tank construction is covered by AS/NZS 1546.1:2008 On-site domes