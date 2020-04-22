Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNatural flow - waste water system. Any opinions?


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270085 22-Apr-2020 20:40
Send private message quote this post

We are in the planning stage for a 4 bedroom house on approx 8000 sqm section and need to get a septic system fitted. We want to be as sustainable as possible so definitely don't want a powered system, and ideally want to our grey water as we are collecting rainwater. We have been directed towards Natural Flow Systems who have a wormerator setup for the black waste and a 2 tank system for the greywater than we can tap into as needed.

 

Wondered if anyone out there has used this company and can give us some feedback before we sign on the dotted line?

Create new topic
338 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2468384 23-Apr-2020 09:23
Send private message quote this post

Just check your council requirements.  Our council requires resource consent with engineers report, monitoring, certification, and ongoing review. And Building consent.

 

Engineer or council approved person will assess flows and ensure that the system, including treatment system/tanks and disposal area, bed or drip line field is sized correctly. Taking into account your water supply, peak occupancy of dwelling, soil conditions and situation of the disposal area.  If you have restricted water supply you may need water reduction, lower water use taps, shower, front load washing machine, etc.  And therefore lower flows and smaller system.

 

Site layout is import to fit the system in.  Offsets from wells including neighbouring, other wastewater systems, buildings, boundaries, streams or wet lands, unsuitable slopes, gullies. 

 

The secondary treatment wormerator can work well for normal use, follow instruction is away for extended time.  They don't work well in holiday homes, with high peak usage and then no inflow for months at a time. With any on site system take care with fats and oils and cleaning and personal hygiene products. 

 

 

 

Grey water is needs to be treated and disposed of to ground, covered by the same standard. 

 

An on-site wastewater treatment system must meet performance requirements for construction and operation of the Building Code. If the system is designed to AS/NZS 1547:2012 On-site domestic-wastewater management, the requirements of the Code will be met.

 

As noted above, the Building Code requires that if a sewer is available the drainage system must be connected to it – but the local authority can provide a waiver allowing on-site wastewater treatment to be installed. Local authorities or regional councils may have additional bylaws controlling the installation of on-site wastewater treatment systems. The local authority should be contacted before you begin to design a system.

 

The sanitary plumbing connected to an on-site wastewater treatment system within the house must comply with the requirements of NZBC clause G13 Foul water.

 

Septic tank construction is covered by AS/NZS 1546.1:2008 On-site domes




:)

781 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2468387 23-Apr-2020 09:31
Send private message quote this post

I have a NaturalFlow system set up at my small 4HA rural property. It doesn’t require power and seems to work well. I’m not there that much and I do worry that the worms don’t have enough to do. And I only use Ecostore products into the system.

 

The system was installed by the previous owners, and I would say they researched the heck out of various systems before deciding on this particular system - they are staunch vegans and naturalists, and very environmentally conscious.

 

Adjacent to my property there is a vacant property, and the new owners are building. They are going to put in a NaturalFlow as well.

 

I have a nice bank that the field dispersal system is installed in - it’s about 50m wide.

 

So, I would recommend albeit I didn’t actually decide to install it. Much better than a septic tank, anyway.

 

I hope that helps a bit.




BlinkyBill

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.