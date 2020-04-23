Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270097 23-Apr-2020 10:47
Hi all, I have some bark/mulch around my garden that birds are constantly coming and scratching in. They fling the stuff everywhere over the grass and concrete and it's a real pain. They do this daily.

 

Are there any discrete products that I could use to repel them? I have seen stuff like this: https://www.pestrol.co.nz/buy-online/pestrol-solar-yard-repeller-elite/ and other products they have, but it appears that the sounds they emit will be visible by humans and pets etc.

 

I just want to keep birds from scratching up my bark and mulch looking for food!

 

Thank you

  #2468466 23-Apr-2020 10:59
Leave the happy little creatures alone, let them thank you for the pleasant environment, and enjoy watching them 🙂 

  #2468478 23-Apr-2020 11:01
A cat perhaps?

 
 
 
 


  #2468479 23-Apr-2020 11:03
Have you considered this? 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

 

Handsome Dan is well and truly over Home Detention...

  #2468492 23-Apr-2020 11:21
You can't win with birds (unless you install netting, which is ugly). 

 

 

 

Two legal options: -

 

- Get stringier bark that is harder for them to kick around;

 

- Douse your garden in insecticide, so there is no food for them, then they will move on.

 

 

 

 




Mike

  #2468509 23-Apr-2020 11:37
My brain did a Freudian thing and read the title as Birth Control in the Garden. Could be relevant given what people get up to during lockdown. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #2468514 23-Apr-2020 11:43
This has come up in GZ before. I had this problem and bought a roll of black fine-mesh gutter-guard type plastic. I scraped back some bark, pegged lengths of netting down alongside the path where the birds were getting in and scattering the bark - then sprinkled a layer of the bark back over the mesh to disguise it (not at all ugly @MikeAqua). This stops the birds getting into the ground beneath - they get frustrated, disillusioned and pissed-off - and stop doing it. i.e. works really well.

 

Something like this:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/greenscape-gutterguard-180mmx20m_p0265698

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



  #2468544 23-Apr-2020 12:18
eracode:

 

This has come up in GZ before. I had this problem and bought a roll of black fine-mesh gutter-guard type plastic. I scraped back some bark, pegged lengths of netting down alongside the path where the birds were getting in and scattering the bark - then sprinkled a layer of the bark back over the mesh to disguise it (not at all ugly @MikeAqua). This stops the birds getting into the ground beneath - they get frustrated, disillusioned and pissed-off - and stop doing it. i.e. works really well.

 

Something like this:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/greenscape-gutterguard-180mmx20m_p0265698

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you!

