I'm trying to work out some figures for solar power.

I've been quoted $11,500 for a 4kW solar setup with a 2.4kwH battery. There is an option for a second battery but that can be added later.

They've estimated monthly savings of around $50 but that's without the savings from the battery.

The 2.4kwH sounds quite small compared to say Tesla's powerwall 2 at 13.2kWh but then you get what you pay for and 2.4kwh may be enough for now and it can be expanded anyway.

I'm trying to work out though, if the battery is fully charged from the 4kw cells every day, how much do I save from night time use with the battery?

Is it as simple as saying it's a 2.4kwh capacity so can deliver 2.4kwh which at say 22c = 2.4*.22 = 53 cents a day?