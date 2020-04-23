Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270108 23-Apr-2020 16:42
I'm trying to work out some figures for solar power.

 

 

 

I've been quoted $11,500 for a 4kW solar setup with a 2.4kwH battery. There is an option for a second battery but that can be added later. 

 

They've estimated monthly savings of around $50 but that's without the savings from the battery. 

 

The 2.4kwH sounds quite small compared to say Tesla's powerwall 2 at 13.2kWh but then you get what you pay for and 2.4kwh may be enough for now and it can be expanded anyway.

 

I'm trying to work out though, if the battery is fully charged from the 4kw cells every day, how much do I save from night time use with the battery?

 

Is it as simple as saying it's a 2.4kwh capacity so can deliver 2.4kwh which at say 22c = 2.4*.22 = 53 cents a day?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2468778 23-Apr-2020 16:47
I would seriously only consider solar if someone is there most of the day to use it as it is generated. You do not save money storing it or selling it.

  #2468796 23-Apr-2020 17:12
If you are signed up Flick Electric on solar you sell back to the grid at wholesale which can make you some good money when wholesale is high and go on their Fixie product so that you have the best of both worlds (sell high, buy low). Unfortunately this has changed in recent months and shouldn't be a major factor you consider when costing but still a factor nonetheless.

 

About the Powerwall. These tend to be in the order of $12k+ installed. About batteries generally. These tend to not make sense due to most people receiving a night rate that is orders of magnitude cheaper than their day rate. Storing 2.4kWh is tiny and likely to make little difference in the grand scheme. About your 53 cents a day calculation it's actually less due to the losses involved with storing then using the power again so you can clearly see that the benefit is minimal.

 

Your solar quote also seems to be quite high, but this is likely the doing of the battery inclusion. I would ask for a quote without the battery. Also if you're using one of the larger outfits beware that they use subcontractors and in many cases are just the to clip the ticket (cough Harrisons cough). Harrisons also pad the price if you pay using "interest-free" - they have a separate cash price.

 
 
 
 


  #2468804 23-Apr-2020 17:22
Have a read of this link, If max capacity of your battery is 2.4kw, you don't have 2.4kw useable. 

 

To get a better understanding have a read of this link.

 

https://www.solarchoice.net.au/blog/depth-of-discharge-for-solar-battery-storage

