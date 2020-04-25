1.2m gap between house and fence. Attached a lightweight garden gate to the existing fencepost. Planned on installing another post to latch the gate onto. Was also going to fix some rails to the post and nail 2 palings to it and close off the gap entirely. Wanted to avoid drilling into house exterior (stucco).

Turns out there is also a wastewater pipe between the house and fence. Found the top of the clay pipe when I scraped the topsoil off. Can't go any closer to the fence unless I want a tiny 500 wide gate. Can't go any closer to the house because there is another lateral.

So now I'm stuck with a gate swinging free in the wind, with nothing to latch it onto.

My options appear to be a. fix a length of timber to the wall then fix the gate onto that, or b. fix a length of timber to the wall and another horizontally between it and the existing fencepost, and using it as a "framework", hang some skinny posts off it to close the gate.

Main concern is drilling into house exterior because there are plenty of warning posts about ruining the waterproofing if not done properly. But also the damn gate is already there, would be good if I could come up with some other way to use it and seal off the gap at the same time.