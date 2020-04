Had lots of experience with the stuff...

The first time, we woke up one morning with a bulging ceiling due to a failed join the roof. Damage limited by cutting a hole and draining the water before the roof collapsed. This was probably 20 years ago.

Leaks under the hot water cylinder (replaced twice, in one case having to rip open a wall to repair a failed join).

Leaks in joins found while renovating the bathroom/laundry. Replaced with copper as we were tiling.

Leak in a wall to another bathroom, replaced with modern black material.

Leak to the third bathroom resulted in us disconnecting and re-routing pipes to avoid having to rip yet another hole in the wall. Likely a failed joint, but we couldn't get in to see that one.

Leak behind the kitchen sink... only a few months back. Another failed joint.

Fun times.