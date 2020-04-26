Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBroken Toilet Flush Valve Mechanism - Fixable?


20222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270157 26-Apr-2020 08:33
Send private message quote this post

We have a dual flush toilet, circa 2010. Caroma Flinders/Venecia. It has blue and yellow plastic on the top where the flush button pushes on. 

 

What happened is that pressed flush button and it went free, so googling tells me the mechanism that connects the push down on the flush valve to the flapper has come adrift. Given the lockdown I thought Id remove the flush valve in case its an easy fix. But concerned that I dont break it. It appears from googling Caroma that I can turn it a bit left to unclip, then lift out. But then I saw there are quite a few models, so didn't want to break it

 

Any ideas? 

Create new topic
250 posts

Master Geek


  #2471381 26-Apr-2020 09:12
Send private message quote this post

Is it a Caroma quiet flow M5? If so yes it just twists anti clock wise slightly and pops out.

I pulled ours out last week as the seal was leaking and cistern was constantly filling. First time I’d pulled it apart and I was convinced I was going to break it and it would not turn. After a lot of googling I found a install/service manual that said to turn so I went harder. Try to apply some vertical movement up and down as you turn and use your other hand to support the base.



20222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2471383 26-Apr-2020 09:21
Send private message quote this post

Nate001: Is it a Caroma quiet flow M5? If so yes it just twists anti clock wise slightly and pops out.

I pulled ours out last week as the seal was leaking and cistern was constantly filling. First time I’d pulled it apart and I was convinced I was going to break it and it would not turn. After a lot of googling I found a install/service manual that said to turn so I went harder. Try to apply some vertical movement up and down as you turn and use your other hand to support the base.

 

Hi, no its not one of those, it doesnt have a separate overflow tube that's in the middle and not a round tube type. But I'll do the twist and remove and see how I go.One google I did showed that once out it can be disassembled. There seems to be a chain inside that lifts the flapper, so maybe its come off or flapper broke. Worth a look to save part cost and labour.

 

Cheers for that :-)

 

We have 3 toilets so not desperate thank goodness!

 
 
 
 


15840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2471387 26-Apr-2020 09:31
Send private message quote this post

Best bet is probably to call a plumbing store and order a new mechanism. They're essential so should be open and be able to arrange delivery. I'm not a plumber, but I've installed a new cistern, replaced internals that weren't working, was all fine and easy enough.

1723 posts

Uber Geek


  #2471390 26-Apr-2020 09:39
Send private message quote this post

Warning: I am so not a plumber!

 


Does it look like this? It may or may not have that top plastic bit on it holding the dual flush button plastic rods.

 


Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

see those two plastic squeeze clips at the bottom? Pretty sure I pushed those in and lifted it out, then it clicks back into place.

 

I had mine out once a few years back to replace the rubber seal to stop the water running into the toilet bowl. Then a few years later the cistern was taking forever to fill so I had it out again, cleaned it, took the top plastic bit that holds the flush button rods off and replaced the buttons and rods with a unit that screws onto the toilet cover instead (because they were a bit munted not to fix the water fill problem). I also replaced the inlet valve, which was causing the slow refill (the white thing on the right in the top picture is the inlet valve, mine is now blue).

 

This one is a Geberit Impuls250 outlet (flush valve).

 

Geberit Impuls250 dual-flush outlet valve for use in close-coupled cisterns with cistern lid attachment. This outlet valve is commonly used in many imported WC brands.

 

38 mm hole for buttons

 

Note: the impulse250  can be swapped out for the newer TYP290 DUAL FLUSH OUTLET VALVE FOR CLOSE-COUPLED CISTERNS

 

 

 

If you need to replace it believe it or not it's cheaper to replace the ENTIRE cistern, porcelain and all! The cisterns come with all the guts inside. You can buy them at mitre10 etc.

 

The outlet valves do come out pretty easily but I have to figure it out anew every time. Check YouTube. I think I had to gently push the clips near the base then pull it upwards (but not ON the base, there is the section that stays in the cistern that the outlet valve clips onto.) putting it back in if I recall is just clicking it into place.

 

Also note: these units have different colours of blue which help ID which model it is (says my plumbing store last time I was in there scoping out the price of a replacement outlet valve)



20222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2471399 26-Apr-2020 09:58
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Best bet is probably to call a plumbing store and order a new mechanism. They're essential so should be open and be able to arrange delivery. I'm not a plumber, but I've installed a new cistern, replaced internals that weren't working, was all fine and easy enough.

 

 

Yep, Ill no doubt end up doing that, just keen to see if its a quick easy fix. Cant get it out though, but just sent a pic to a mates mate who is plumber. Must be a catch or clip I'm  missing as it clicks a few times but won't pop out

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.