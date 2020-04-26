Warning: I am so not a plumber!



Does it look like this? It may or may not have that top plastic bit on it holding the dual flush button plastic rods.











see those two plastic squeeze clips at the bottom? Pretty sure I pushed those in and lifted it out, then it clicks back into place.

I had mine out once a few years back to replace the rubber seal to stop the water running into the toilet bowl. Then a few years later the cistern was taking forever to fill so I had it out again, cleaned it, took the top plastic bit that holds the flush button rods off and replaced the buttons and rods with a unit that screws onto the toilet cover instead (because they were a bit munted not to fix the water fill problem). I also replaced the inlet valve, which was causing the slow refill (the white thing on the right in the top picture is the inlet valve, mine is now blue).

This one is a Geberit Impuls250 outlet (flush valve).

Geberit Impuls250 dual-flush outlet valve for use in close-coupled cisterns with cistern lid attachment. This outlet valve is commonly used in many imported WC brands.

38 mm hole for buttons

Note: the impulse250 can be swapped out for the newer TYP290 DUAL FLUSH OUTLET VALVE FOR CLOSE-COUPLED CISTERNS

If you need to replace it believe it or not it's cheaper to replace the ENTIRE cistern, porcelain and all! The cisterns come with all the guts inside. You can buy them at mitre10 etc.

The outlet valves do come out pretty easily but I have to figure it out anew every time. Check YouTube. I think I had to gently push the clips near the base then pull it upwards (but not ON the base, there is the section that stays in the cistern that the outlet valve clips onto.) putting it back in if I recall is just clicking it into place.

Also note: these units have different colours of blue which help ID which model it is (says my plumbing store last time I was in there scoping out the price of a replacement outlet valve)