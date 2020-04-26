Hi all, trying to plan a project I need to do to make my perimeter secure for a new dog we're due to get next month. As level 3 approaches and I can hopefully order things through Bunnings...

I'm looking at my options to put a 4.2m long fence along the edge of my driveway. It'll only be low, 900 or 1200mm. I was going to make a timber fence using posts concreted in, but as it runs along the driveway I though about using the aluminium pool type fencing that can attach to concrete. It wouldn't be much more expensive.

The part I have no experience with is drilling into the concrete for attaching the fence. The big challenge is that it would have to be close to the edge of the concrete (say 50mm). I've heard drilling isn't so much of a problem, but that dynabolts will push outwards and could easily crack the concrete this close to the edge. I've heard about using epoxy in the holes, but have no experience with this either. I don't have a hammer drill, just a bog standard Ryobi cordless.

Am I better to forget this idea and just stick to timber and concreting in posts?