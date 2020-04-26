Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Drilling into driveway concrete for a aluminum fence


#270164 26-Apr-2020 12:41
Hi all, trying to plan a project I need to do to make my perimeter secure for a new dog we're due to get next month. As level 3 approaches and I can hopefully order things through Bunnings...

 

I'm looking at my options to put a 4.2m long fence along the edge of my driveway. It'll only be low, 900 or 1200mm. I was going to make a timber fence using posts concreted in, but as it runs along the driveway I though about using the aluminium pool type fencing that can attach to concrete. It wouldn't be much more expensive.  

 

The part I have no experience with is drilling into the concrete for attaching the fence. The big challenge is that it would have to be close to the edge of the concrete (say 50mm). I've heard drilling isn't so much of a problem, but that dynabolts will push outwards and could easily crack the concrete this close to the edge.  I've heard about using epoxy in the holes, but have no experience with this either. I don't have a hammer drill, just a bog standard Ryobi cordless. 

 

Am I better to forget this idea and just stick to timber and concreting in posts?

  #2471567 26-Apr-2020 13:05
Do you really want to dig holes and concrete posts in?

 

Your idea isn't a bad idea, you dont have to use just dynabolts now days, there are many different types of concrete fasteners out there now.

 

The resin ones that you are talking about is chemset, where you drill the holes chemset the anchor studs in and they set pretty quickly, they hold really well but are a little time consuming as you must get the holes free of dust and debris.

 

If you want to do a quick neat and easy install I would use these Threaded concrete screw bolts, They are pretty solid and do a good job at holding things down! and come in a variety of different sizes.

 

We use them all the time at work and they are really quick and easy to install.

 

Just drill you hole and screw them in and rattle them up and you done.

