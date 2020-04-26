Hi all,

I while ago I had the old lino tiles lifted in my kitchen, then had a contractor come in to sand the old floor and lay new lino, this was done about 6 months ago and looked great.

A month on I noticed a small brown stain on floor, I did not think to much of it until it did not disappear when I moped the floor. I then gave it more attention with a good scrub with soapy water and gif, nothing happened.

Now a couple more have appeared and I am starting to think it could almost be something from under the floor seaping through the new lino.

Does anybody know what this could be? I want to get it sorted if possible before the floor has more of them.