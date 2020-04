I looked into this a while ago when moving to an area with unreliable power supply, then figured I wait and see until how many power cuts we actually got.

I couldn't find anything offered by Rheem, but Rinnai published this technical bulletin for their systems after some prolonged power cuts in Canada. They give times for the Hugo X1 UPS that they sell, but also reference the APC SMX750 that is available here. Presumably how long it lasts for will depend on how often you're turning the tap on and off (with most power required for ignition).

@sparkz25 how long does your UPS keep your hot water available? Are you shutting down your servers to preserve battery capacity for hot water?