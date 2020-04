Hello everyone, As we are moving out of Alert Level 4, I start looking for a hand lawnmower for my small, flat lawns. In the previous thread, there is a discussion around masport cleveland 18. I’m also quite interested in Gardena’s products (https://www.gardena.com/int/products/lawn-care/cylinder-lawnmowers/) But I don’t know if they are available in New Zealand. Does anyone have any other suggestion? Thanks.