Phase 1 Ensuite and Laundry.
Replace ensuite toilet, sink and mixer, replace plumbing to existing shower.
Replace laundry tub. It will have taps for washing machine so eliminate washing machine wall taps.
Phase 2 Bathroom and WC
Swap locations of bathroom (existing) shower and (new freestanding) bath, replace sink and mixer.
Replace WC Toilet, sink and mixer.
Ensuite and Bathroom are also getting replacement lighting, heated towel rails, switches and sockets
Ensuite is getting Vinyl plank flooring, so is close to a total do over... for a room we never use :/
Never use the bath either
Two things I'm grappling with:
- whether to replace Bathroom and Ensuite vanities completely. Plan above is just new sinks and mixers. They are a bit tired and a little outdated but the Bathroom one is 1800W and they are very expensive. Missues wants the 900W Ensuite vanity to match so wants to keep that.
- wall tiles ... look great but is it worth it? Also can they be stuck to painted gib with a waterproof adhesive?