Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBig reno - bathroom, ensuite, WC, Laundry


356 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270217 28-Apr-2020 18:40
Send private message

Big reno, here's the plan I sent to the Plumber

Phase 1 Ensuite and Laundry.
Replace ensuite toilet, sink and mixer, replace plumbing to existing shower.
Replace laundry tub. It will have taps for washing machine so eliminate washing machine wall taps.

Phase 2 Bathroom and WC
Swap locations of bathroom (existing) shower and (new freestanding) bath, replace sink and mixer.
Replace WC Toilet, sink and mixer.

Ensuite and Bathroom are also getting replacement lighting, heated towel rails, switches and sockets
Ensuite is getting Vinyl plank flooring, so is close to a total do over... for a room we never use :/
Never use the bath either

Two things I'm grappling with:
- whether to replace Bathroom and Ensuite vanities completely. Plan above is just new sinks and mixers. They are a bit tired and a little outdated but the Bathroom one is 1800W and they are very expensive. Missues wants the 900W Ensuite vanity to match so wants to keep that.
- wall tiles ... look great but is it worth it? Also can they be stuck to painted gib with a waterproof adhesive?

Create new topic
15845 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2473010 28-Apr-2020 20:08
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure I'd do tiles again. They get damaged more easily than other flooring, they're heavy, and you need to keep a good number of exact spares because crack one and you might need to replace that tile and every tile around it if you have bad luck in the replacement.

 

Other things to be careful of include making sure the right consents and inspections are done, otherwise you may have more trouble selling the house.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.