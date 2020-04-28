Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270218 28-Apr-2020 19:11
I have been meaning to get a torque wrench for maintenance on my motorbike etc. I see supercheapauto have 25% off at the moment, so these are around $100.

 

https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/toledo-toledo-torque-wrench-1-2-drive/540764.html?cgid=SCN01050405

 

https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/toolpro-toolpro-torque-wrench-1-2-drive/565734.html?cgid=SCN01050405

 

Or am I better getting something more expensive like https://nzsafetyblackwoods.co.nz/en/teng-1-2dr-torque-wrench-l-r-40-210nm-30-150ft-lb-each--02977660 for twice the price?

 

 

 

Or something else? I prefer to buy quality and keep it for a while. But I'm also not a full time mechanic.

  #2472989 28-Apr-2020 19:35
I wasn't too fused and go this a few months back:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/craftright-4-piece-torque-wrench-set_p0044697

 

 

  #2472993 28-Apr-2020 19:45
What range of torque settings do you need on a motorbike?

 

You may be better off with a 3/8" torque wrench?

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2472998 28-Apr-2020 19:52
Axle nuts, 51 and 98Nm.
Cylinder head screws: 25
Down to 10 in some places.


