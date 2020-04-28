I have been meaning to get a torque wrench for maintenance on my motorbike etc. I see supercheapauto have 25% off at the moment, so these are around $100.
https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/toledo-toledo-torque-wrench-1-2-drive/540764.html?cgid=SCN01050405
https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/toolpro-toolpro-torque-wrench-1-2-drive/565734.html?cgid=SCN01050405
Or am I better getting something more expensive like https://nzsafetyblackwoods.co.nz/en/teng-1-2dr-torque-wrench-l-r-40-210nm-30-150ft-lb-each--02977660 for twice the price?
Or something else? I prefer to buy quality and keep it for a while. But I'm also not a full time mechanic.