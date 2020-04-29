We are having a Mitsubishi Lossnay installed in our new build and just trying to determine the best positions for the external vents.

The way it's currently drawn up has the Lossnay intake under a soffit very near the external gas califont for water heating. From my experience a gas califont throws out a fair bit of heated exhaust fumes.

Is there a minimum recommended or required distance for a soffit mounted air intake to be from an external gas califont? What about for the Lossnay outlet, or other extractor vents - is the a minimum distance for those too?

Thanks