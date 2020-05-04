We have 30 recessed mains powered LED lamps in our house. All the same model and installed at the same time.

One of these glows for several hours after being switched off. None of the other lamps in the house including those on the same circuit do this. If you hold something up to the lamp, no light visibly shines onto anything. It just glows very softly in the dark (looks like phosphorescence) and the glow is distributed evenly across the lens.

I have two questions: -

1) Is this indicative of some sort of wiring issue (I don't think it is).

2) Mainly I'm just curious ... what causes this and why only that lamp?