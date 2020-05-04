Bit of a strange question and one that maybe can't be answered without actually seeing it but I will ask anyway...

We are in the process of planning a small renovation to a spare bedroom/future childs room at our house. The bedroom is a bit odd in that it has a single window that opens into a conservatory area as opposed to directly outside. The conservatory has a solid thermapanel roof so the room doesn't get a huge amount of light or ventilation. We plan to install an electrically opening roof window as part of the renovation to help with this but are a little bit stuck on what to do with the existing window.

The two options that we like the sound of so far are:

Leaving the window opening the same size and installing a wooden double glazed two-pane bifold that opens towards the left as you stand on the inside of the room looking out

Converting the window into double glazed two-pane bifolding doors of the same width as the existing window opening (1550mm) but full door height that open in the same manner as the above option

A benefit of converting the window to doors is that we have access from the bedroom directly into the conservatory. This would be somewhat convenient but we already have good access through large internal bifolds in the office which is adjacent to the bedroom.

A benefit of leaving the window opening and installing bifolding windows is that we can put furniture under the window which may be helpful given the relatively small size of the room (3.7x2.6m). It would also be a bit cheaper than cutting in new doors. Would it also be a bit more interesting? I dunno...

In an ideal world, we would convert the conservatory into proper rooms but that would be a much larger project than we would like to take on for the time being.

Does anyone have any comments on the two above options? We are 50-50 at the moment but are also open to other suggestions. We ideally want to avoid doing something that would be considered strange or odd.