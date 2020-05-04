Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Window or door from bedroom into conservatory


10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270334 4-May-2020 19:39
Bit of a strange question and one that maybe can't be answered without actually seeing it but I will ask anyway...

 

We are in the process of planning a small renovation to a spare bedroom/future childs room at our house. The bedroom is a bit odd in that it has a single window that opens into a conservatory area as opposed to directly outside. The conservatory has a solid thermapanel roof so the room doesn't get a huge amount of light or ventilation. We plan to install an electrically opening roof window as part of the renovation to help with this but are a little bit stuck on what to do with the existing window.

 

The two options that we like the sound of so far are:

 

  • Leaving the window opening the same size and installing a wooden double glazed two-pane bifold that opens towards the left as you stand on the inside of the room looking out
  • Converting the window into double glazed two-pane bifolding doors of the same width as the existing window opening (1550mm) but full door height that open in the same manner as the above option

A benefit of converting the window to doors is that we have access from the bedroom directly into the conservatory. This would be somewhat convenient but we already have good access through large internal bifolds in the office which is adjacent to the bedroom.

 

A benefit of leaving the window opening and installing bifolding windows is that we can put furniture under the window which may be helpful given the relatively small size of the room (3.7x2.6m). It would also be a bit cheaper than cutting in new doors. Would it also be a bit more interesting? I dunno...

 

In an ideal world, we would convert the conservatory into proper rooms but that would be a much larger project than we would like to take on for the time being.

 

Does anyone have any comments on the two above options? We are 50-50 at the moment but are also open to other suggestions. We ideally want to avoid doing something that would be considered strange or odd.

 

5865 posts

Uber Geek


  #2476615 4-May-2020 20:21
Hard to tell what the floor height difference is, if at all. Have to be careful of knocking your head on any windows that open outwards. Have you considered sideways sliding windows (like a mini ranch slider)?

15856 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2476619 4-May-2020 20:35
I wouldn't give my toddler an easy way out of his room! If you do decide on doors make sure they need a key to exit - though of course in a fire that's not helpful.

 

A door also means less insulation, so could heat the room up. Does the room already get hot in summer? It's generally easy to heat a room with a small heater than to cool it, I've found.

 
 
 
 




10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2476620 4-May-2020 20:36
You are right it is hard to see the floor difference, but it is negligible. There will be a small step down into the conservatory but that's totally fine.

 

Yeah the outwards opening windows would be a pain which is one of the reasons we like bifolds that would open outwards and stack against the conservatory wall. They will be nicely out of the way.

 

The window you describe is something we looked at but really want to maximise window opening if possible.

