We have the same Smartvent as in this video, which says over winter to set the minimum temperature to 5 degrees - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DvOXBDYUnI&feature=emb_logo

However I checked it this morning and it was blowing freezing air from the ceiling that was about 10 degrees. I understand they're not for heating, and we have heatpumps for that instead, but my question is what do you guys set it at so you're not cooling your rooms, yet at the same time not losing the benefit of reducing condensation? Because if I set it to turn off if it gets too cold, then it defeats the purpose of having it over winter right? Am I missing something?