1045 posts

Uber Geek


#270410 8-May-2020 10:29
Hey guys,

 

I'm looking at importing a kitchen appliance from the UK, and was wondering what the best option is for using it here (and no, it's not available in NZ).  The appliance is  220v / 50Hz, so other than the G-typle plug it should work fine.  As I see it, I could either

 

 

 

- Use a pin adapter plug like I do now for phone chargers etc.  The appliance is only pulling 170w and will be used in bursts, so there's no high/long loads being drawn
- Get a sparky to lop the plug off and replace with a NZ/AU plug.  This would be my preference, but can/will a sparky do this?
- Change the plug myself, which I'm happy to do, but am wondering about the legality of this as per the point above

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

1368 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2479111 8-May-2020 10:33
Most appliances have detachable cords, so swap and enjoy. If it's not, just cut and replace.




1045 posts

Uber Geek


  #2479113 8-May-2020 10:36
kobiak:

 

Most appliances have detachable cords, so swap and enjoy. If it's not, just cut and replace.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, this one has a neat retractable cord so it can be only as long as you need it to be, so definitely want to keep it.  But imagine the re-wire is just a straight phase/neutral/earth swap right, taking into account the differences in wire colour.

 
 
 
 


1848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2479141 8-May-2020 10:54
Just change it yourself.  Those of us who have migrated have done this to many appliances, it's a very easy job provided you know which end of a screwdriver to hold.

 

Obviously, if you have any doubts, call a sparky.

 

For info, until about 1990 every appliance sold in UK came without a plug, with the consumer expected to attach one

314 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479154 8-May-2020 11:05
These two websites may help you

 

UK Colour codes

 

NZ Colour codes

994 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479183 8-May-2020 11:44
nofam:

 

Hey guys,

 

I'm looking at importing a kitchen appliance from the UK, and was wondering what the best option is for using it here (and no, it's not available in NZ).  The appliance is  220v / 50Hz, so other than the G-typle plug it should work fine.  As I see it, I could either

 

 

 

- Use a pin adapter plug like I do now for phone chargers etc.  The appliance is only pulling 170w and will be used in bursts, so there's no high/long loads being drawn
- Get a sparky to lop the plug off and replace with a NZ/AU plug.  This would be my preference, but can/will a sparky do this?
- Change the plug myself, which I'm happy to do, but am wondering about the legality of this as per the point above

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

 

Depending on the appliance and cut and replace it the best option, if I recall the UK plug is rated to 13amps, our normal ones are rated to 10 Amps.

 

You will need to check the current draw to make an informed decision, if you need a 15A plug and socket you will need an electrician.

 

Also as the importer it is up to you to make sure that the appliance meets all the local regulations.

 

John

 

 




2185 posts

Uber Geek


  #2479200 8-May-2020 12:15
Yes an electrician will do this for you no problem, UNLESS there is an issue with the appliance itself.

If it's a legit UK product, there will be no issue, if it's a cheap Chinese device being sold in the UK through ebay there may be issues.




11886 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2479202 8-May-2020 12:21
SATTV:

 

nofam:

 

The appliance is only pulling 170w and will be used in bursts, so there's no high/long loads being drawn

 

 

 

Depending on the appliance and cut and replace it the best option, if I recall the UK plug is rated to 13amps, our normal ones are rated to 10 Amps.

 

You will need to check the current draw to make an informed decision, if you need a 15A plug and socket you will need an electrician.

 

Also as the importer it is up to you to make sure that the appliance meets all the local regulations.

 

John

 

 

 

 

If the device is 170 watts, current draw won't be an issue.




1498 posts

Uber Geek


  #2479203 8-May-2020 12:25
Just chop it off and change it yourself, not sure why you would need an electrician lol.

747 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2479221 8-May-2020 13:02
A tip for others when I migrated from Ireland to NZ. Not relevant here as its only one appliance but other's may find it useful.

 

 

 

Before I left the UK I bought a number of 4/6/8 point power boards. Once I arrived here I only had to change the one plug on the power board. Even today 3 years later my TV, receiver, Blu Ray etc... still have their UK plugs all plugged into one power board with an NZ plug on the end of it. Probably only changed 6-8 plugs instead of 20 when we emmigrated.

