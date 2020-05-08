nofam: Hey guys, I'm looking at importing a kitchen appliance from the UK, and was wondering what the best option is for using it here (and no, it's not available in NZ). The appliance is 220v / 50Hz, so other than the G-typle plug it should work fine. As I see it, I could either - Use a pin adapter plug like I do now for phone chargers etc. The appliance is only pulling 170w and will be used in bursts, so there's no high/long loads being drawn

- Get a sparky to lop the plug off and replace with a NZ/AU plug. This would be my preference, but can/will a sparky do this?

- Change the plug myself, which I'm happy to do, but am wondering about the legality of this as per the point above



Thanks!

Depending on the appliance and cut and replace it the best option, if I recall the UK plug is rated to 13amps, our normal ones are rated to 10 Amps.

You will need to check the current draw to make an informed decision, if you need a 15A plug and socket you will need an electrician.

Also as the importer it is up to you to make sure that the appliance meets all the local regulations.

John