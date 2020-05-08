Hey guys,
I'm looking at importing a kitchen appliance from the UK, and was wondering what the best option is for using it here (and no, it's not available in NZ). The appliance is 220v / 50Hz, so other than the G-typle plug it should work fine. As I see it, I could either
- Use a pin adapter plug like I do now for phone chargers etc. The appliance is only pulling 170w and will be used in bursts, so there's no high/long loads being drawn
- Get a sparky to lop the plug off and replace with a NZ/AU plug. This would be my preference, but can/will a sparky do this?
- Change the plug myself, which I'm happy to do, but am wondering about the legality of this as per the point above
Thanks!