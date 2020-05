My kitchen faucet splashes all the time. I’m after a faucet nozzle adapter (something like https://www.rummages.co.nz/collections/kitchen-1/products/kitchen-bathroom-faucet-nozzle-water-saving-adapter). But it seems that adapters are commonly designed for M22/M24 Male or Female. What I need is M18 Male (for the specification, see a photo below). Does anyone have any suggestions? Thanks.