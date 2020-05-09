Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270426 9-May-2020 11:50
Hey guys, this one could potentially go in Networking instead so sorry if I am posting in the wrong forum.

 

I have all my network gear in a built-in wardrobe (see photo)

 

My comms cupboard

 

I have a few things in there including:

 

- Unify USG and Switch
- 1x 4 Bay Synology NAS (soon to be 2)
- Arlo Base station
- 1x 3TB external Hard Drive
- 1x Sentry lite to keep some things powered in case of power cut
- 1x Intel NUC (running Home Assitant)
- 1x Philips Hue Bridge

 

 

 

I put a small temp sensor in there that tells me the temperature is about 29deg (when the rest of the room is about 19.5).

 

I'm starting to think I need to cool this down or at the very least provide better airflow (there is a regular door closing the built in cupboard)

 

Would I need to put a fan in there pushing air into the roof (what you see on the top of the pic is the ceiling)? A vent on the door maybe?

 

Would love to hear suggestions and advice.

 

Thanks,

 

Guillaume

  #2479684 9-May-2020 11:54
29 degrees is fine. Most of your devices in your photo look to be passively cooled anyway. I would not worry about it.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

  #2479688 9-May-2020 11:57
I have used a computer fan and flexible ducting to extract the heat from my av equipment cupboard and transfer it to our hot water cupboard. A distance of about 4m. Clothes airing efficiency in the hot water cupboard is noticeably better.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

 
 
 
 


  #2479709 9-May-2020 12:31
Dingbatt
I like the idea of using the heat for something else giving it a second life airing the clothes.

 

Another idea is passive air movement just using a length of ducting, as a chimney.
The rising air in the chimney pulls in more air without a fan.
I can't find it but there was a NZ patent on something like this for use in cooling equipment racks. 

 

Also the secret of that great NZ invention the Thermette , with its inbuilt chimney .
https://teara.govt.nz/en/zoomify/41838/thermette

gcorgnet
Good job wrangling the wiring , power cords and all the oddly shaped boxes tech comes in.
Standard Din sizes would be boring but more mini rackable.

  #2479711 9-May-2020 12:36
billgates:

 

Most of your devices in your photo look to be passively cooled anyway. I would not worry about it.

 

 

That's exactly why I would worry about it. A little air movement will bring down their temperatures quite a bit.

 

I'd probably just install a vent and monitor for now and through the warmer months. I'd install the vent above the door if possible.

  #2479715 9-May-2020 12:45
I've got a similar setup in an old hot water cylinder cupboard which has been repurposed into the home network & server centre haha.

 

I put a 125mm plastic vent through the ceiling into the roof space. It's surprising how much air flows through via convection. I was thinking about using a fan if needed, but honestly it doesn't. 

 

I placed a basic filter over the top of it all to keep dust and crap falling down into the cupboard.

 

I don't have any before/after temp results but at least with the air moving, it's not doing any harm.

