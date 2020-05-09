Hey guys, this one could potentially go in Networking instead so sorry if I am posting in the wrong forum.

I have all my network gear in a built-in wardrobe (see photo)

I have a few things in there including:

- Unify USG and Switch

- 1x 4 Bay Synology NAS (soon to be 2)

- Arlo Base station

- 1x 3TB external Hard Drive

- 1x Sentry lite to keep some things powered in case of power cut

- 1x Intel NUC (running Home Assitant)

- 1x Philips Hue Bridge

I put a small temp sensor in there that tells me the temperature is about 29deg (when the rest of the room is about 19.5).

I'm starting to think I need to cool this down or at the very least provide better airflow (there is a regular door closing the built in cupboard)

Would I need to put a fan in there pushing air into the roof (what you see on the top of the pic is the ceiling)? A vent on the door maybe?

Would love to hear suggestions and advice.

Thanks,

Guillaume