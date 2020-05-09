Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270435 9-May-2020 20:56
We need to paint the exterior of our house. Has anyone tried the RESENE Cool Colour technology paint? What was your experience with it? We quite like a blackish blue colour in this range. Would appreciate any advice.

  #2479962 9-May-2020 21:16
Resene is good quality. I use Dulux, mostly because a friend works there, and I've had good luck with it.

 

Darker colors obviously keep more heat in, risking the paint failing faster. Also, the more reflective it is the more heat is reflected, so don't get matt if it's offered.

 

What kind of wood are you painting? I have painted cedar weatherboards, I had to use an oil based primer / sealer because nothing else would stick - Dulux 1 step oil base.

  #2479965 9-May-2020 21:18
Given you want to use darker paint, check out the solar reflectance is suitable for your building materials.

 

Resene Cool Colours are supposed to be better for solar reflectance than regular paints.

 

 




  #2479970 9-May-2020 21:42
The theory (marketing?) behind it is that the black tint is replaced by a different type of tint that reflects the infrared while absorbing the visible spectrum - i.e. less heat is absorbed. You do have to use a white base coat behind it for most (?) colours (Resene QuickDry is recommended). In theory it may keep the house cooler, and prolong the life of the paint.

 

I'm painting my house at the moment and using it. It doesn't seem any different to the non-cool colour equivalents I've used in terms of ease of application, coverage, depth of colour etc. (which is good).

 

I'm not entirely sure on the house cooling point. That probably has more to do with things like windows and roof than walls. I suspect any difference in IR reflectance wouldn't make a noticeable difference in house temperature. And I doubt anyone has a house painted colour X with normal paint, that then repaint in the same colour with cool colour to really advise one way or the other.

 

But assuming the science is sound (and Resene is a reputable company) I can certainly believe that colour X in cool colour will be more durable than the same colour X in the normal equivalent though. The colour we chose was available in cool colour and the small increase in price seemed worth it. That said, as I understand things like light reflectance values (LRV), a white house in a normal paint will still reflect more light (even in IR) than a black house using cool colours.

 

So if you are really sold on a dark colour, I would definitely go cool colour. But personally I would still go with a lighter colour for durability, but if you can get it cool colour it might be worth the extra. If you've picked a light colour that you can't get in cool colours, I wouldn't pick a darker colour in order to get the cool colour equivalent.

 

There are some slight differences in colour between normal and cool colours. This was more noticeable in one of the colours we tried than the others (so far as I know, all Resene test pots are normal paint). Just something to watch out for.

