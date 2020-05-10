My entry level Husqvarna weed eater has given up on me after moving from a small residential section to a 2 acre lifestyle block. I'm looking to replace it with a better quality unit but dont have a lot of experience with these sort of tools.

Currently I'm tossing up between the Sthil FS 55 & FS 85 series products but open to suggestions. I'm also not sure wether I'm better off to standard shaft grip or the bike handle grip.

It will be used for general grass/weed clearance, especially along fence and mulch lines and be operated for up to 2 hours at a time (although rarely that long).

Really appreciate any advice/recommendations?

TIA