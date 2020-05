wellygary: Check that the condensate drain pipe is clear, that water is possibly off the condenser coil leaking internally because it can't get out..

Thanks for your assistance. These are directly under the evaporator or drip tray which the manual (F&P E240B) says they recommend not remove. Done a bit of poke as best as possible and I do notice some water in the tray so this is likely the issue but full access to the drains is difficult.