The insulation is going up in our house at the moment, and where there are water pipes the are just tucking it in behind the pipes.

I've read hear a few times that it's better to cut a slit in that batt so it comes out around the pipe, I asked the installer and he said it wouldn't really achieve anything and they've never done it that way.

I didn't want to make a big deal about it, but was wondering if I should just go in during the weekend and do it myself (i.e. cut a split in the batt and pull it out around the pipes)?

I'm talking about the external walls if that makes a difference.

EDIT: A guide I found on Mitre 10 website says"

Electrical & Plumbing Fittings Special attention must be given to electrical and plumbing fittings when insulation is installed. Wherever possible, Pink® Batts® insulation should be laid beneath electrical wiring or pipes. However, if the insulation is likely to be considerably compressed in that position, it should be placed over the pipes or wiring.

So now I have no idea, because it doesn't mention cutting the batts to go around plumbing?