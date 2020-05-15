Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270572 15-May-2020 14:00
The insulation is going up in our house at the moment, and where there are water pipes the are just tucking it in behind the pipes.

 

I've read hear a few times that it's better to cut a slit in that batt so it comes out around the pipe, I asked the installer and he said it wouldn't really achieve anything and they've never done it that way.

 

I didn't want to make a big deal about it, but was wondering if I should just go in during the weekend and do it myself (i.e. cut a split in the batt and pull it out around the pipes)?

 

I'm talking about the external walls if that makes a difference.

 

EDIT: A guide I found on Mitre 10 website says"

 

Electrical & Plumbing Fittings

 

Special attention must be given to electrical and plumbing fittings when insulation is installed. Wherever possible, Pink® Batts® insulation should be laid beneath electrical wiring or pipes. However, if the insulation is likely to be considerably compressed in that position, it should be placed over the pipes or wiring.

 

So now I have no idea, because it doesn't mention cutting the batts to go around plumbing?

  #2484456 15-May-2020 14:13
I did the same. The insulation installers were slack when it came around pipes and only cut and installed half the depth of batt from random offcuts. I went on the weekend and used insulation leftover from offcuts which was plenty left and filled it all up. Took photos and showed it to builder as well. Got a apology from Mammoth and some credit from final bill of insulation installers for the horrible job they did on the sections where pipes were running. Also straightened and tidied up the ceiling insulation and other wall insulation sections that were off because OCD kicked in. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

