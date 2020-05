Did you have a fuel in mind? Diesel? LPG? Electric?

My gut feeling is that the fairly low ceiling in typical food trucks / trailers would that you would need to be very careful about safe clearances (likely would be too close to the heads of the workers).

Also If your cooking process involves frying in oil, and you were considering ceiling mounted LPG radiant heaters. I would be quite convened about the fire risk of having an open flame near the ceiling where grease deposits may end up.

Personally I would look at having one or two of this kind of thing ducted to discharge at low level: https://www.rvsupercentre.co.nz/propex-hs2800-lpg-air-heater-2.8kw

That said, I think you will find most food trucks in NZ won't have heating.