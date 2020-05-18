Hello all,

We are close to finish building our new home and need to install decking for covered alfresco and open patio area. After looking at past geekzone threads, I got pricing for 4 types of timber. The architect recommends Vitex because it is sustainable. The builder recommends Garapa because it does not bleeds and they mentioned that Vitex bleeds. Accoya is what I mentioned for pricing because it came highly recommended in one of the geekzone threads and I also requested Abodo's decking option as we used Abodo's wall cladding product for a quite a lot of different external cladding areas and it looks great. Ideally we do not want to stain the deck as we do not want to keep staining it every few years and we we will be happy with natural silverish colour so hoping the likes of Garapa is not stained will eventually loose it's natural orangy colour.

I have received below prices which are GST excl btw. We are looking for decking timber that will last, not bleed or start to show splinters. Between Accoya, Garapa, Vitex and Abodo, which would you recommend that fits the requirements? I think the Abodo will be a bit cheaper than what they have mentioned in the quote as they have got the quantity wrong (almost 100sqm more) so it will be bit cheaper than quoted but we are happy to spend the money now up to what Accoya has been quoted at.

Is there a specific oil brand and type would you also recommend to apply to the decking timber? The red colour marked items are mandatory that we will require for any timber decking anyway. Is there anything in that list that stands out to you that we should replace with another product?

Thanks