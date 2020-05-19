brownie112:

I've joined up recently to try them out. I also recommend Flick Electric on their Fixie plan as another cheap option for you.

There is also $50 free credit if you join using a referral code. I'm actually a little against this as the person referring you also gets $50 which means some people recommend EK as the perfect provider for everyone and we have banned people on here for doing just this without really contributing to the forums (or disclosing they're getting $50). As I do see requests on here quite often for referral codes to save money I have indeed put my code in my signature (but not advertising this in such). Anyone who has also commented on here can provide you their link also if you ask them.

There is another thing to think of with your current provider - yes, they're offering you $150, but they're also still making money off you. It sounds like your kWh charges are quite big and the worst thing here is you'll be contracted to them for another 12 months. The reason why I like Flick + EK is they're rather up-front with their pricing and I found I could save over this yearly by sticking with a cheaper provider. Electricity in NZ is no different between providers, but as always pick the one best for your needs.

By load shifting (washing, drying, dishwasher etc) you could I estimate save around 10% but something to also think of is many people will have other things operating they don't normally have on during this time because "it is free" such as heaters, heatpump "for the hell of it". I know I am in the same boat by firing up folding at home on all my computers, using the heater during the hour free and I know my total use is actually more than what it was on Flick but as a whole it works out a little cheaper because the hour free is in the time where we normally have showers and put on the dishwasher anyway. Anything more in this time (washing as an example) is just a free bonus but given we've got a front loader washing machine + heatpump dryer I don't think this really has too much impact on my bills.