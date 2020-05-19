brownie112:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Calling anyone on Electric Kiwi: what is your average % saved on free hour?


#270625 19-May-2020 00:45
As per title, trying to figure out if worth switching or just take the $150 credit with my current provider over 12 months.

  #2486017 19-May-2020 00:49
I have saved over $1000 in 6 months with the free hour. I didn't know there was now a choice, I thought everyone got the free hour?



  #2486018 19-May-2020 00:58
mattwnz:

I have saved over $1000 in 6 months with the free hour. I didn't know there was now a choice, I thought everyone got the free hour?



Wow really? Can't tell if you are pulling my leg or serious! Do you know the average % saved? It's just that the % figure shows a bit more perspective than total amount saved IMHO.

 
 
 
 


  #2486020 19-May-2020 01:06
My average Hour of Power % is 20% after a year with Electric Kiwi.




  #2486022 19-May-2020 01:52
I've joined up recently to try them out. I also recommend Flick Electric on their Fixie plan as another cheap option for you.

 

There is also $50 free credit if you join using a referral code. I'm actually a little against this as the person referring you also gets $50 which means some people recommend EK as the perfect provider for everyone and we have banned people on here for doing just this without really contributing to the forums (or disclosing they're getting $50). As I do see requests on here quite often for referral codes to save money I have indeed put my code in my signature (but not advertising this in such). Anyone who has also commented on here can provide you their link also if you ask them.

 

There is another thing to think of with your current provider - yes, they're offering you $150, but they're also still making money off you. It sounds like your kWh charges are quite big and the worst thing here is you'll be contracted to them for another 12 months. The reason why I like Flick + EK is they're rather up-front with their pricing and I found I could save over this yearly by sticking with a cheaper provider. Electricity in NZ is no different between providers, but as always pick the one best for your needs.

 

By load shifting (washing, drying, dishwasher etc) you could I estimate save around 10% but something to also think of is many people will have other things operating they don't normally have on during this time because "it is free" such as heaters, heatpump "for the hell of it". I know I am in the same boat by firing up folding at home on all my computers, using the heater during the hour free and I know my total use is actually more than what it was on Flick but as a whole it works out a little cheaper because the hour free is in the time where we normally have showers and put on the dishwasher anyway. Anything more in this time (washing as an example) is just a free bonus but given we've got a front loader washing machine + heatpump dryer I don't think this really has too much impact on my bills.




Michael Murphy
Electric Kiwi

neb

  #2486023 19-May-2020 01:53
brownie112:
mattwnz:

I have saved over $1000 in 6 months with the free hour. I didn't know there was now a choice, I thought everyone got the free hour?



Wow really? Can't tell if you are pulling my leg or serious!

 

 

I'm guessing he's some exotic 0.01%-er power user for whom it's actually worthwhile - our power bill for the entire year is less than $1,000. Consumer ran some evals a while back and said that for the typical user the free hour isn't worth it.

  #2486024 19-May-2020 02:00
brownie112:
mattwnz:

 

I have saved over $1000 in 6 months with the free hour. I didn't know there was now a choice, I thought everyone got the free hour?

 



Wow really? Can't tell if you are pulling my leg or serious! Do you know the average % saved? It's just that the % figure shows a bit more perspective than total amount saved IMHO.

 

 

 

My app shows I have saved $1150, however reading the fine print in the app, it says that saving is compared to the big power companies in my area, so not just from the free hour.

 

But my hour of free power is averaging 15% of my power use in a day. Just checking the time I have been with them, it is actually 9 months, time goes by fast. My average monthly bill is around $300. So that average monthly cost fee would be after the 15% is taken off. So it is probably between around $400 of savings? Plus there is the fixed daily rate that is charged. But you can also save a percentage each time you top up $200 in advance.
The hour of free power usage will be higher again in winter, as it can get up to 30% in winter. We could shift more of our use into the free hour if we tried, such as putting the dishwasher on, and taking showers before the hour starts. There are people on here whose free hours usage  is significantly higher too. 

 

Also I should note that as I live in a semi rural area, my rate is a lot higher than it is in cities. So I am paying quite a bit more for power as a result, which means I also save more. 

  #2486025 19-May-2020 02:12
neb:
 I'm guessing he's some exotic 0.01%-er power user for whom it's actually worthwhile - our power bill for the entire year is less than $1,000. Consumer ran some evals a while back and said that for the typical user the free hour isn't worth it.

 

 

 

Wow,  that is really low. I know an elderly woman who lives by herself in a small house who brags that her bill is just over $100 per month, so she would be impressed with that.  I ran my sums through the power switch website, and electric kiwi was one of the cheaper ones, not taking into consideration the free hour of power.. 

