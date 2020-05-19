Hi

I'm looking at buying/building some blackout blinds for my lounge / theater room.

Has anyone done the research already, I've found that most blind shops don't seem to sell the ones with blackout side channels. What was the final costs?

Has anyone just used their own aluminium c channels and added them to existing blinds to 'convert them'

I've also noticed that the honeycomb insulation style blinds seem to be ridiculously expensive compared to standard blinds.

I thought I'd probably look at adding my own motors, since I'm quite handy with that side of these, however if the all in one local cost was reasonable I could just let someone else do the work.

My current smart home setup is homeassistant, with zigbee2mqtt and a lot of xiaomi zigbee devices along with some shelly wifi relays.