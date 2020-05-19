Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Blackout blinds with channel ?cost


#270631 19-May-2020 12:10
Hi

 

I'm looking at buying/building some blackout blinds for my lounge / theater room.

 

Has anyone done the research already, I've found that most blind shops don't seem to sell the ones with blackout side channels.  What was the final costs?

 

Has anyone just used their own aluminium c channels and added them to existing blinds to 'convert them'

 

I've also noticed that the honeycomb insulation style blinds seem to be ridiculously expensive compared to standard blinds.

 

I thought I'd probably look at adding my own motors, since I'm quite handy with that side of these, however if the all in one local cost was reasonable I could just let someone else do the work.

 

My current smart home setup is homeassistant, with zigbee2mqtt and a lot of xiaomi zigbee devices along with some shelly wifi relays.




  #2486255 19-May-2020 12:15
https://www.onlineblinds.co.nz/product-details/p/62/c/11/Side%20%20and%20Bottom%20Channels

 

I bought some channels a while back but didn't end up using them. When you use a top fascia (highly recommended) you have to do an over the back roll, so the channels need to be relatively close to the glass and in my case they got in the way of the window latches. They're not that expensive all in all and David is great to deal with.

 

Would be interested in your automation results. Roller blinds generally seem more straightforward than venetians (most of my blinds).

 

 

