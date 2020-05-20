So, our builder had prepared a slab for 2 x Panasonic heat pumps.
They ended up providing us with a different model, where one device outside can run both heat pumps in the house.
The slab is too big though, as the photo shows.
Is one large device cheaper to run, compared to two smaller?
Also, we’re still considering asking the builder to cut the concrete to fit the single device.
If we kept it, we would consider having some sort of storage right next to, but will the outdoor device require space around it (for air circulation)?
Still umming and arring, if we should have the slab cut to fit. Looks a bit weird with the much larger slab, I think.