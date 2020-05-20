Recommended clearances on the back and (non service) side are quite small (150mm, but a larger clearance is recommended in front of the unit)

See page 23 here: https://consumer-nz-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/assets/2065/Good_practice_heat_pump_installation.pdf

Would need to dig into COP / EER ratings to compare the running costs of a multi-room system vs individual units.

Note that a 7kW (heating) unit is fairly small to be running multiple indoor units. We have an 8kW individual unit for our lounge. The sizing of your unit may be fine if your house is smaller and/or well insulated.

Main downside of multi-split units is that one unit can-not be heating while another is cooling.