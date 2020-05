We've got a new house (2014), insulated etc. It only has one heat pump though in the living room. The rooms are cold in winter, using portable heaters to heat them up, so using quite a bit of power and it's just annoying.

So, I was looking at installing two simple 2-room heat transfer kits to heat 4 rooms. Can't find any experiences about those kits online. Are those things really working?

Of course a HRV system or a proper central heating system is better, but that's beyond our budget.