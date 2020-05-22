Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need advice on best methods to dig out a clay bank and level a clay floor in an area where an Excavator cant be used


Wannabe Geek


#271686 22-May-2020 13:00
So I have an under house shed area, where there is a sloping Clay Soil bank and an uneven Clay floor.

 

My end goal is to turn this area into a space that can be used for a general woodworking/workshop type space.

 

In order to achieve this end goal, I'm wanting to dig back the bank to an even depth (to increase the floor space), then add a small retaining wall (under 1.2m) to control the clay debris and create a storage type area. I then want to flatten the floor area, so I have a decent base to lay some sort of false floor on which to work, probably using something cheap like pallets as a base.

 

Issue is that there's no way I'd be able to get an Excavator into this area as it's at the rear of the house, there's quite steep access and it's technically inside.

 

The bank is around 10m long and I'd be digging back between 500mm to 1000mm, meaning there's around 9m³ of clay to dig (and probably a bunch of rocks), and while I'm sure I could just start attacking the bank with a shovel, I'm not exactly keen on semi training for the Olympics if there's a smart way to handle it.

 

As for the floor, I had thought of using something like a Rotary Hoe to break up the compacted clay, levelling it, then recompacting, but unsure if this is the best way.

 

Any ideas people might have?

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2489400 22-May-2020 13:13
Something like these?

 

http://dingo.co.nz/

 

Or someone who will do the work with one of these for you...

 

or hire

 

https://www.hirepool.co.nz/skid-steer-loader-mini/mini-skid-steer-loaders




Uber Geek


  #2489460 22-May-2020 13:47
When I was in a similar situation I used a kango with a wide spade bit and it chomped through the clay no worries. Then it was shovels and wheel barrows.

 

OTOH I was doing perhaps 1 metre not nine.

 

Just make sure you understand 'angle of repose' for your soil type and don't go undermining your piles or foundations.

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek


  #2489472 22-May-2020 14:04
elpenguino:

 

When I was in a similar situation I used a kango with a wide spade bit and it chomped through the clay no worries. Then it was shovels and wheel barrows.

 

OTOH I was doing perhaps 1 metre not nine.

 

Just make sure you understand 'angle of repose' for your soil type and don't go undermining your piles or foundations.

 

 

A Kango will make pretty quick work of clay type soils, and is probably the cheapest mechanised approach, 

 

 

 

What are you doing with the waste soil??

 

if you need to move it any distance 9 cubes of clay will give you a serious workout with just a barrow, so you will probably need one of these

 

https://www.kennards.com.au/earthmoving/dumpers/dumper-tracked-pedestrian.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2489486 22-May-2020 14:37
elpenguino:

When I was in a similar situation I used a kango with a wide spade bit and it chomped through the clay no worries. Then it was shovels and wheel barrows.


OTOH I was doing perhaps 1 metre not nine.


Just make sure you understand 'angle of repose' for your soil type and don't go undermining your piles or foundations.



Under the house I'd imagine that a building permit meaning engineered solution would be needed.

