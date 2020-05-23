Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
For those with Sodastreams, what is your DIY refilling method?


#271702 23-May-2020 07:52
We're wanting to pick up a Sodastream this weekend finally as we drink quite a bit of sparkling water (any recommendations to mimic the sparkling water + lemon you can buy at the supermarket?) but wanting to know how you guys refill your tanks.

 

 

 

There seems to be a few methods and to be honest I'm willing to sacrifice a little bit of cost for something relatively easy and safe to do.

 

1) Refill with dry ice - you seem to be able to buy pellets in NZ fine and it seems to be as simple as unscrewing the lid/valve and putting in 400g and done.  Anyone do this method?  What do you pay for your dry ice and do you buy just what you need at a time or is it fine to store bulk of this?

 

2) Refill your own sodastream canister - so this one you seem to need an attachment (any good recommendations?  There seems to be a lot out there, even on Trademe) and obviously a larger tank.  I think having a liquid tank is more cost efficient right, but then you need to invert it or need a second attachment? (a siphon?)

 

3) Connect a larger tank directly to your sodastream - again, need an attachment (and a hose).  Probably my least preferred option (but maybe the cheapest?) as depending on the size of the tank not a lot of room in the kitchen/under the sink etc for a large tank.  Regardless, those that do this - where do you buy/refill your tanks?

 

4) Briscoes 50% off sale and get a refill - if all else fails

 

 

 

Not sure if I've missed any methods but figured there must be some people here who have figured out the best way.

  #2489921 23-May-2020 08:09
Mate of mine did option 3. Had a dive tank sized tank sitting under the bench, hose coming up into the back of the soda stream.

 

Bit of a setup cost, but very cheap to refill, and you wouldn't have to refill very often. eg https://www.co2-bottle-refill.co.nz/ (random google result). Looks like you could probably get your fittings required reasonably easily, as they are commonly uesd for home brewing.

  #2489922 23-May-2020 08:16
We have a Co2 tank, regulator, and bottle cap adaptor.  We fill 2.25l coke bottles with cold water, attach the Cap adapter , open the valve, shake the bottle, and we have a bottle of fizzy water. 

 

Our Co2 tank lasts over a year and costs $40 to fill. 

 

 

 

This..

 

https://www.seriouseats.com/2014/06/pros-cons-diy-carbonation-rig-how-to-carbonate-cocktails-at-home-equipment-how-to-build-cheaper-sodastream-replacement.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

