We're wanting to pick up a Sodastream this weekend finally as we drink quite a bit of sparkling water (any recommendations to mimic the sparkling water + lemon you can buy at the supermarket?) but wanting to know how you guys refill your tanks.

There seems to be a few methods and to be honest I'm willing to sacrifice a little bit of cost for something relatively easy and safe to do.

1) Refill with dry ice - you seem to be able to buy pellets in NZ fine and it seems to be as simple as unscrewing the lid/valve and putting in 400g and done. Anyone do this method? What do you pay for your dry ice and do you buy just what you need at a time or is it fine to store bulk of this?

2) Refill your own sodastream canister - so this one you seem to need an attachment (any good recommendations? There seems to be a lot out there, even on Trademe) and obviously a larger tank. I think having a liquid tank is more cost efficient right, but then you need to invert it or need a second attachment? (a siphon?)

3) Connect a larger tank directly to your sodastream - again, need an attachment (and a hose). Probably my least preferred option (but maybe the cheapest?) as depending on the size of the tank not a lot of room in the kitchen/under the sink etc for a large tank. Regardless, those that do this - where do you buy/refill your tanks?

4) Briscoes 50% off sale and get a refill - if all else fails

Not sure if I've missed any methods but figured there must be some people here who have figured out the best way.