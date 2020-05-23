I have such a great lot of help from people on this forum.. That I thought it was time i contributed something.. I had noticed a few requests for info about work bench i thought I would post a few pics of my own..

I wanted a nice big one, so I used a full 2400 x 1200 sheet of marine ply.

The timber for the legs were free packers from Mitre 10.. Getting my Ryobi table saw to fit so I could use it both in a cross-cut and rip position.. So I made it so i could flip it either way.. I designed it is Sketch up, and it all seemed to fit well.

I also drilled a series of holes in the 3 front legs, and made up some 'dogs' that are useful for holding larger pieces of timber or sheet material on the side.

I later drilled a series of holes on the top where the dogs can also be used to hold pieces in place.

Let me know if anyone wants any more info on the sizes etc.. I also have a plan I would be happy to share if anyone wants it.

Feel free to ask any questions..