Government exempts some home improvements from costly consents


#271716 24-May-2020 11:49
according to stuff https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/121606376/diy-dream-come-true-building-consents-for-low-risk-projects-scrapped




  #2490410 24-May-2020 11:50
if someone has a better more accurate title please let me know - this is the best i got :(




  #2490447 24-May-2020 13:04
Here's the press release, which is basically what Stuff published without any additional information:

 

 

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector to fire back up quicker on larger projects to provide jobs and assist the country’s recovery from Covid-19.

 

The Government is introducing new exemptions to the Building Act in a move save homeowners $18 million in consenting costs each year, though building work must still meet the Building Code, Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa announced today.

 

“These changes will save New Zealanders time and money and mean councils can focus on higher-risk building work, boosting the building and construction sector in the COVID-19 recovery,” Jenny Salesa said.

 

“Single-storey detached buildings up to 30 square metres – such as sleep-outs, sheds and greenhouses; carports; awnings; water storage bladders and others will now not require a Council-approved building consent, which will result in 9000 fewer consents to process a year.

 

“Some of the new exemptions will utilise the Licensed Builder Practitioners scheme, which recognises the competence of these building practitioners and allows them to join chartered professional engineers and certifying plumbers in having their own suite of exemptions.

 

“Every New Zealander deserves a warm, dry, safe home, and this Government is finding ways to help build more houses by unclogging the building consent process, making it quicker and more affordable.

 

“These exemptions are just one part of my broader building system reform programme, which includes Construction Sector Accord Transformation Plan, the Construction Skills Action Plan, and Building Law reforms,” Jenny Salesa said.

 

Most of the new exemptions are expected to commence at the end of August, after the necessary changes to the Building Act have been made.

 




 

 

  #2490448 24-May-2020 13:04
Also, @Batman, it would be good when posting a topic to actually expand on it, instead of just posting a link.




 

 

  #2490455 24-May-2020 13:25
The bureaucracy around building has gotten a bit insane I reckon, while this is definitely a good start on tearing that down there is still plenty more to do. 

 

I was genuinely shocked to find out that even under the owner build exemption you still can't self build a house without having to follow the building code and pay thousands of dollars in consents. I get the need for those things with commercial/for sale buildings, but if you want to build yourself a house out of pallets and chewing gum and live in it I don't see it's any of their concern.




