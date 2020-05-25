Purple arrow is where one company want to place it, red is where two other companies wanted to place it. Red would basically face right into a wall opposite.

Green area in the Lounge and Green area in dining are where we want to be coolest/most comfortable (Heat pump is primarily about cooling for us). On the other side of the kitchen is a room with a heatpump which can blow air toward the dining area if doors are left open.

We don't really care if the kitchen isn't cool.

The companies who quoted at Red, it seemed more a decision on what was easiest to get the ducting to the proposed outside unit location, which is circled

I'd welcome any suggestions or information that would help in making the right decision.