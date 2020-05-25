Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271738 25-May-2020 14:29
Purple arrow is where one company want to place it, red is where two other companies wanted to place it. Red would basically face right into a wall opposite. 

 

Green area in the Lounge and Green area in dining are where we want to be coolest/most comfortable (Heat pump is primarily about cooling for us). On the other side of the kitchen is a room with a heatpump which can blow air toward the dining area if doors are left open.

 

We don't really care if the kitchen isn't cool.

 

 

 

The companies who quoted at Red, it seemed more a decision on what was easiest to get the ducting to the proposed outside unit location, which is circled

 

 

 

I'd welcome any suggestions or information that would help in making the right decision.

 

 

  #2491105 25-May-2020 14:33
Purple arrow company makes sense. They are placing it where you want to be and not facing it in the direction where you will get direct draughts from it either. The other 2 companies just want your $$ without caring about functionality and right usage of the heat pump they will install.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



  #2491109 25-May-2020 14:37
billgates:

 

Purple arrow company makes sense. They are placing it where you want to be and not facing it in the direction where you will get direct draughts from it either. The other 2 companies just want your $$ without caring about functionality and right usage of the heat pump they will install.

 

 

 

 

That was my gut feeling as well. Good to have it confirmed. It just didn't make sense that you'd face a heatpump directly into a wall <3M away.

 

 

