I have a bunch of (mostly power tool) chargers in five different brands. All up about 8 chargers I like to have access to at any give time: -

- 3 or 4 x B&D 18v chargers

- A Dremel charger

- A coupe of wall-worts with leads,

- A handheld VHF charging cradle

Would also be nice to find storage room for: -

- Auto battery charger

- 12v DC desktop power supply (both about 200 x 150 x 80)

I'm limited to a foot print of 600 x 600. The available space runs from work bench height to ceiling. I would appreciate ideas for storage to build/buy.

Needs to be tidy, secure, easy to access all chargers, separation between chargers, room to run cords.