I see a few of you guys have been with Flick, Powershop etc and then moved to ElectricKiwi. Have you guys done some sort of analysis on if you are actually saving that much in the 1hr vs having cheaper rates spread across few hours?

I recorded the usage and every free hour is averaging $1.40 savings a day so about $42/month.

However still wondering if spreading the higher load items across the off peak hours(and all day weekends) would be better in the long run compared to paying peak hour rates for 23hours and free for 1 hour.

Thoughts?