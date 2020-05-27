My nephew recently turned up with a bunch of cedar plank off-cuts from a house they are currently recladding. These planks are pre oiled at the factory, although I am not sure what this means exactly. He said it wasn't a "H" treatment like they do to pine it was something different, I assume it is like the oil people apply to their decks or similar (but I don't know!).

Will they be OK to use as firewood? My concern is whether the treatment means I shouldn't burn them for fear of stuffing up my fireplace or generating toxic smoke. I have been told before that I shouldn't burn treated or painted wood. It's for a regular inside wood burner.

Anyone have any thoughts?