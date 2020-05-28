Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
unconditional house sale may fall through. Agent keeps commission?


#271822 28-May-2020 10:58
I was made an unconditional offer on my home, which I accepted.

The buyer indicated they had cash, but in reality they need financing. They asked for an extension, but since they were the low offer, by $18,000, I declined. The settlement date is tomorrow, so this may be hypothetical

Harcourt Johnsonville sent through a Commission Tax invoice.

So I asked the property lawyer that they recommended this question?

So if it falls through, they get a second commission on the second sale?

She responded

Yes, legally that is correct.

The sale is unconditional so the deposit is collected by them at that point and then their commission is deducted prior to vendor being paid the balance.

Technically, even though settlement hasn’t occurred, the property is ‘sold’. If the purchaser failed to settle, the deposit is forfeited, so Harcourts get to keep their commission and you get to keep the balance.


Harcourt Johnsonville
Commission calculated on sale price of $610,000.00
Base commission of $500.00
plus 3.10% of $610,000.00

Deposits Held in Trust

Particulars
Deposit on address removed

Date 21/05/2020 The settlement date is in the future 29/05
Amount $61,000.00

Total Deposits $61,000.00

Gross Commission $19,410.00
Advertising Fee $1,141.45
GST @ 15.00% $3,082.72

Total $23,634.17

Balance Herewith $37,365.83

  #2493466 28-May-2020 11:01
So your almost purchaser loses 61k?

 

Tough experience ! Shame they didn't have pre-approved financing like a sensible purchaser.



  #2493515 28-May-2020 11:06
My understanding is if they miss the settlement date, they have 12 days before the whole deposit is lost.

They get charged about $210/day they are late.

Then they lose the whole deposit.

A bit of bravado on the purchaser.

 
 
 
 


  #2493517 28-May-2020 11:08
Small bonus for you while your agent chases your other two bidders....

  #2493523 28-May-2020 11:23
If you're asking for thoughts on the agent keeping the commission with the sale falling through, then I say it's absolutely fair.  They did work to get the unconditional offer so they should get paid.

 

 

 

I'd suggest that the value of the work they (and estate agents in general) did however, should be up for debate :)

  #2493524 28-May-2020 11:24
elpenguino:

 

Small bonus for you while your agent chases your other two bidders....

 

 

And then gets to clip the ticket as it goes round the second time..

 

To be honest, I hope your first offer comes through, and the $61K deposit is a pretty big incentive for them to do so...

 

...but with COVID turning the economy upside down they may have had a change in economic circumstances impacting their ability to borrow...

