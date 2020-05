The labour guarantee is for builders supplied labour and materials. This would mean that rest of house is being project managed by home owner. We got the same guarantee. Labour only master builder guarantee as the builder is hired at a fixed labour price. We are supplying the materials and project managing rest of our house to save $$. If you are getting the builder to project manage the whole house the master builder warranty for that situation will be a little more expensive.

I am not in the camp of master builder warranty specially if you have to pay no 10% deposit usually up front to your builder which we did not so no risk of losing the deposit if builder goes bust. This would be the main candidate of getting master builder guarantee. We did not want the master builder guarantee for ours and asked builder to remove it from his cost. Later on he paid for it out of his own pocket anyway because he wants to enter the house in master builder competition so win win for us.