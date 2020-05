Hi Guys

For the weather station gurus, does anyone know of an outdoor hardy weather station that has an ethernet port (not wifi-only) and can withstand strong winds? I found a good one on aliexpress that although wireless, still had an ethernet port but when I opened the package I decided its mounting wasnt strong enough to withstand an 80km/h storm wind. The location I want to put it is very windy.

Your suggestions are appreciated.