Looking to get some shutter blinds for the very narrow windows either side of our front door (roughly 250mm wide x maybe 2m high) mainly for privacy. Seems to be quite a few choices out there in terms of material etc.

Looking for something that is fixed, ie won't need to lift all the way up or open outwards, simply slide a lever or cord to open/close the shutters.

Suggestions on measuring yourself and buying online vs getting a company to come out and do a quote? And any recommendations on companies (Auckland if install or NZ wide for delivery) and types that won't break the bank.