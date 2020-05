I have a 1976 era house with one of these older Xpelair units in it - clearly it isn't modern, it's noisy (as if the blades aren't clearing the housing or part of the unit). So what to do?

I'm unsure about replacing it as I fear the hole is much larger than a modern unit will cover, maybe it needs a bearing and I should disassemble it carefully and see (which could lead to replacement)... Any suggestions?