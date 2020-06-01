Hi, I searched the forums but couldnt find any good threads (or they were really old).

We are looking to extend our house. While its a major extension in reality its only "slapping on" a large rectangle to the existing house but would include modify the roof, include a new bathroom etc.

We contacted our original builder a franchise that does new builds (house is only 4 years old) and they dont seem interested.

We also contacted a renovation franchise who basically said we need to give them $5K up front to do a design and have a quanity surveyor do a good estimate.

While that makes sense I'm hesitant to spend $5K if they come back and say its half a million.

Anyway, has anyone undertaken a largish house extension? If so who did you go with? A franchise? An independent builder?

Im in Wellington (Hutt Valley) if that helps.