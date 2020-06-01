Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271909 1-Jun-2020 10:18
Hi, I searched the forums but couldnt find any good threads (or they were really old).

 

We are looking to extend our house. While its a major extension in reality its only "slapping on" a large rectangle to the existing house but would include modify the roof, include a new bathroom etc.

 

We contacted our original builder a franchise that does new builds (house is only 4 years old) and they dont seem interested.

 

We also contacted a renovation franchise who basically said we need to give them $5K up front to do a design and have a quanity surveyor do a good estimate.

 

While that makes sense I'm hesitant to spend $5K if they come back and say its half a million.

 

 

 

Anyway, has anyone undertaken a largish house extension? If so who did you go with? A franchise? An independent builder?

 

Im in Wellington (Hutt Valley) if that helps.

  #2496060 1-Jun-2020 11:22
Probably fair to charge for design before giving any cost estimate, extensions/alterations can be a black hole. We are about to start an extension - have had a draughtsman draw up plans and I'm building myself. I think it was $1500 for concept drawings and $4000 for consent drawings. I'm not sure you could really quote off the concept drawings.

Average new build costs start at something like $3k per m2 - perhaps work on an assumption of say double so $6k for an extension to get an idea of budget. If that number is feasible, then get design drawn up. Builders will quote off consent drawings for you. Also worth noting that Placemakers and the like have quantity surveyors who will work off your plans and provide free quotes on materials (if you want to go for a labour only contract)

